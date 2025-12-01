School scholarship exam postponed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) postponed the school scholarship examination due to a clash of schedules with other test.

The MSCE was to conduct the Pre-Upper Primary Scholarship Examination standard (PUP) and Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination standard 8ᵗʰ (PSS) – 2025 on February 8, 2026.

However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination on the same date (February 8, 2026) across the country. The schedule of the eligibility test clashes with the school scholarship examination.

Many aspiring teachers will appear for the test. Considering this, the Council of Examination decided to postpone the scholarship examination.

Commissioner of MSCE Anuradha Oak said that now, students would take the examination on February 22 instead of February 8. She appealed to all students, teachers and parents to take note of it.

Registration date extended

The last date to apply for the scholarship was November 30. With postponing PUP and PSS to February 22, the MSCE extended the registration up to December 8, without a late fee. The schools which have not yet filled the online application form can complete the process. With a late fee, it is December 9 to 15 while with a super late fee, it is December 16 to 23.