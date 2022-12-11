School student beaten up over suspicion of theft

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

An attendant of Mahanubhav Ashram Hostel severely beat a school student on the suspicion of theft on December 7. The victim student is from Jalna district and his parents lodged a complaint with Satara police station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against the attendant.

As per the complaint, the student from Jalna lives in the Ashram hospital. A 28-year-old attendant works in the hostel. On December 7, he severely beat the student on the suspicion of stealing money and also threatened him to kill if he tells anybody about the incident. Later, the boy told his father about the incident. His parents then came to the city and questioned the attendant but he abused them. Later, the father of the boy lodged a complaint while PSI Devidas Shevale is further investigating the case.