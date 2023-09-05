School students stage sit-in agitation on Teachers Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of Zilla Parishad School (Shelgaon Khurd, Phulambri) staged a sit-in agitation in front of the chamber of ZP chief executive officer Vikas Meena on Teachers’ Day on Tuesday demanding teachers for teaching.

The students were accompanied by parents, villagers and school management committee president Baban Tupe, members Shriram Tupe, Dhuppa Idhate, Raju Khairnar and Janardhan Tupe, who reached ZP headquarter in the morning.

They raised slogans like ‘Shikshak Dete Ka Koni Shikshak.

CEO Vikas Meena held discussions with the delegation of Shelgaon Khurd and assured of sending two teachers to the schools on September 6. The school has one teacher Deepak Randive who was sent on deputation for election duty. The villagers made complaints against the teacher. Vikas Meena assured them of calling back the teacher and taking action against him after the probe. He informed the delegation that the school will have two teachers permanently.