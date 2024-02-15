School withholds 9 students' admit cards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of nine students were deprived of examination when Universal High School withheld their admit cards over non-payment of fees.

According to the details, there is a dispute between Universal High School and some parents over the tuition fees. The dispute is sub-judice. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) started conducting the X standard examinations on Thursday.

It has come to light that Univerisal High School withheld the admit cards of nine students who will take their papers from February 21 onwards. Their parents met the headmistress, education officer ( secondary) Madhukar Deshmukh and deputy director of education (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Dr Anil Sable requesting them to make available admit cards. The school headmistress was not available for comment. The school started distributing of admit cards to 10 standard students 10 days ago.

A total of nine students were informed that their admit cards would be issued on February 14. However, these students were instructed, on February 13, that they would be given an admit card if don’t pay the full tuition fees for the two academic years (2020-21 and 2021-22).

As per the court directives dated March 2, 2022, the parents paid collective fees of Rs 60,000 for two years. Also, the court had instructed both parties to accept the fees subject to the decision of the Divisional Fees Regulatory Committee. The court on January 4, 2024, kept the judgment reserved.

In a memorandum submitted to the officers of the education department, it was stated that the school was playing with the future of students with the intention of troubling parents. The memorandum has the signatures of nine parents.

The dispute about fees is a sub-judice. The parents have paid fees as per the directives of the court. The school is intentionally withholding admit cards of students to trouble parents who are in stress. The parents in the memorandum stated that if anything happens, the school management will be held responsible for it.