Schoolchildren to cheer up runners

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To cheer up the Lokmat Maha Marathon runners, the schoolchildren will gather along the route on Sunday. They are set to arrive at 5 am at the designated spot, kicking off their performances at 5.30 am. Students will line the entire route, cheering on runners and engaging in various activities such as lezim dance, drum performances, distribution of energy drinks, pom-pom dance, flag drill, rock band, group singing, clown dance, ribbon dance, zumba, balloon dance, and dhol taasha. The teams are brimming with enthusiasm and eagerly anticipate being part of this grand event.

Students of following schools will enhance morale of runners

1. Kalawati Chauhan High School

2. Kids Capital

3. St. Meera’s English School

4. St Lawrence High School

5. St. Lawrence Semi-English School

6. ⁠Al Huda Urdu School

7. ⁠River Dale High School

8. ⁠Samata Darshan School

9. ⁠Siddhartha International School

10. ⁠V. R Scholarden School

11. ⁠Deogiri Global School

12. ⁠St John’s High School, Jalgaon road

13. ⁠Indobrains Preschool

14. ⁠National School

15. ⁠The Jain International School

16. New Radiant School

17. ⁠The World School