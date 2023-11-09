Schools asked to create awareness of air & sound pollution.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The commissioner of education directed all the schools to create awareness about sound and air pollution its impact on health and the environment and care to be taken for social health.

Commissioner of Education Suraj Mandhre sent a letter to teachers, students deputy director of education, and secondary and higher secondary education officers urging them to take care of social health.

In the letter, he stated that there is a need to think about sound and air pollution because of bursting firecrackers while celebrating the Diwali festival. He said that Diwali, the festival of light is celebrated with great enthusiasm everywhere.

“All know that climate change on global has adverse effects on all human beings and animals. There is an increase in temperature, noise and air pollution because of this. Instead of being happy, everyone's life is becoming sad and stressful. The effects of noise pollution due to the bursting of firecrackers are far-reaching. There is the possibility to have an impact on young, old, sick patients in the house,” he said. Suraj Mandhare appealed to all the stakeholders to strengthen family bonds and take care of our own health, family and social health to make Diwali happy, auspicious and enjoyable.