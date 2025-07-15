Schools asked to implement 1-student 1-tree campaign

Chhatrapat Sambhajiangar: The Education Department of Zilla Parishad (ZP) asked all the primary, secondary and higher schools of the district to participate in the ‘One-Student-One Tree’ initiative under ‘Harit Maharashtra, Samruddhi Maharashtra Abhiyan'. Each student will have to plant one tree upto September 30.

It may be noted that the State has witnessed a changing climate for the past few years. Sometimes there are unseasonal rains or drought while severe humidity is also experienced. Considering this, the State Government set a target of planting 10 crore trees across the State through the initiative.

The schools and junior colleges will have to make available trees to each student from the first to the 12th standard. The students will have to take care of the trees after the plantation. The district has been given the target of planting 60,000 trees. The schools were urged to implement the mega tree plantation campaign on July 26.