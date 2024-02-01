Schools & colleges given holiday due to gas leaking

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Following gas leakage from the giant tanker near the Cidco flyover early morning, schools and colleges within a kilometre radius of the site were given a holiday as per the orders of the administration, as part of precautionary measures.

Vasantrao Naik College was just a stone’s throw away distance from the site while Chhatrapati Shivaji College, St Lawrence High School, Toddler Nursery, Dnyanasagar, Chate Coaching Classes along with other coaching institutes which were at a short distance were instructed to discontinue teaching and allowed students to leave for home.

Box

Holiday for High Court

The premises of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court were also very close to the site of the incident. Senior police officers said that the bench was given a holiday. Also, all establishments in the areas near Seven Hills to Cidco flyover were shut down. Hotels, showrooms, and shops were completely closed. Only the police personnel were seen everywhere.