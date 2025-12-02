Schools to observe band on Dec 5

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The schools will observe a bandh in the District on December 5 as various unions of schools have given a call for protest against their pending demands.

The teachers' union, including Marathwada Shikshak Sangh, said that the glory, honour and secure future of the teaching profession are in danger.

“The government is treating teachers like an enemy and the direction of the education system is collapsing. Issues like creation of the post of Shikshan Sevak, denial of 10-20-30 benefits,

old pension and collective recognition, increasing non-teaching work and the compulsion of TET on the teachers in service are all inappropriate and unconstitutional steps,” they said.

The unions said that as per the NCT established in 1993, teachers were appointed through written-oral examinations on the basis of the D.Ed-B.Ed qualifications of teachers, while after RTE 2009, TET was suggested for 1 to 8, but before 2013, no State had made TET compulsory.

“Then, suddenly imposing TET in service teachers at this time is an injustice to the teaching community,” they said. All the major teachers' unions in Maharashtra have come together against this. Teachers across the State decided to show unity on December 5.