Science and arts expo at Utopian Kidzone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the eve of Deepawali, Utopian Kidzone organised an exhibition on science. Students from all classes showed their skills in making their projects and explaining them to the visitors. Project on transportation and on our helpers were few major attractions. Students and parents gave overwhelming response, said

director Abhay Srivastava and principal Rashmi Srivastava. Teachers and staff worked for the success.