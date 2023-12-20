Science Day at Sarosh School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Science Day was celebrated in Munawar Peerbhoy Sarosh English School, recently. A total of 110 working models were prepared by students on three categories namely Energy Crisis, Global Warming and Artificial Intelligence and the best three in each category were awarded prizes by selecting the winners through a panel of judges.

Chief guest Dr Syed Quadeeruddin Chishty, HOD (Physics) Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women lauded the scientific activities being pursued by Saroshians. Dr Moed Siddiqui presided. M A Pathan and Mohammad Wasil were also present. The programme was held under the guidance of Principal M S Naiyer.