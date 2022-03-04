Science Exhibition at SS English School

Aurangabad, March 4: Shri Swami Samarth English School organized a Science Exhibition, recently. Guests Dr Amol Pandav, Dr Swagata Pandav, school director Vishwas Dabhade, president Jyoti Dabhade and principal Meghna Vijayvargiya lighted the traditional lamp. Standards 1st to 8th students presented different science models and experiments. Dignitaries appreciated the efforts taken by the school principal, teacher, parents and students.

Science incharge teacher Yogita Ingale, Pradip Bhalerao, along with students and other staff members made efforts for the success of the programme.