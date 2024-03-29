Science exhibition at Winchester

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International English School organised the 5th annual Science Exhibition, recently. Director of MarkSys Intergrators Naresh Thole was the chief guest, and the company HR Head Shilpa Rathod was the guest of honour.

Around 100 science exhibits, prepared by the students under the guidance of their teachers and parents, were displayed. The best three models from various categories were declared winners by judges Arati Patki and Sangita Shrikant.

School director Dr Afsar Khan welcomed the guests. The chief guest while addressing the parents and students articulated the importance of science in the modern age. Supervisor Syeda Humaira Hashmi proposed a vote of thanks.