Science expo at Wisdom High School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A science exhibition was organised at the Wisdom High International School, recently. Students from grade Jr KG to 9th presented the working models and science exhibits. Dr Samreen Farooqui and Tabassum Siddiqui were the guests.

Principal Tasneem Shaikh inaugurated the exhibition. The best models were given prizes.

A total of 100 working models on various science topics including water cycle, parts of plants, types of flowers, animals (wild animals), parts of body, healthy and unhealthy food, parts of the body of flowers, and robot were displayed.