Science Showcase at Little Flower
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 9, 2024 06:20 PM2024-12-09T18:20:03+5:302024-12-09T18:20:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Little Flower School Cantonment held a Science Showcase for students in the grades 8 to 10. With around 90 impressive exhibits, the event captivated attendees with innovative scientific concepts. The students presented projects ranging from cutting-edge technology to eco-friendly solutions. Each exhibit reflected their dedication and showcased the school's commitment to fostering scientific inquiry and critical thinking.