Scooter rider critically injured in bus collision near Wipro

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A scooter rider was seriously injured after a municipal bus collided with his electric scooter on the Etawa Phata Jogeshwari road near Wipro company around 3 pm on Friday.

The victim, Sainath Ambhore, was rushed to a private hospital in Bajajnagar by the bus driver. Doctors confirmed his condition is currently stable. According to initial reports, the municipal bus (MH 20-EL-1364) was en route to Jogeshwari when the scooter suddenly appeared in its path, resulting in the crash. The impact shattered the scooter, though no fatalities were reported. Traffic remained disrupted for a short while after the incident.