SCR adds 8 coaches to 3 special trains

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to permanently increase the number of coaches in three trains—Nanded-Nizamuddin Express, Jalna-Chhapra Express, and Tirupati-Shri Sai Nagar Shirdi Special Express.

In the Nanded-Nizamuddin-Nanded Weekly Express, four coaches will be added from Nanded starting June 10. These include 1 Second AC coach; 2 Third AC coaches and 1 Second Class Sleeper coach. After this addition, the total number of coaches in the train will be 22.

In the Jalna-Chhapra-Jalna Express, two coaches have been permanently added. They include 1 Second AC coach and 1 Second Class Sleeper coach. These changes are effective from June 4 for trains departing from Jalna and June 6 for those departing from Chhapra. The total number of coaches in this train has now increased to 24.

In the Tirupati-Shri Sai Nagar Shirdi-Tirupati Special Express, two Second Class Sleeper coaches will be added. The addition of coaches will be from June 8 for trains departing from Tirupati and from June 9 for trains departing from Shirdi. After this increase, the total number of coaches in this train will be 19, stated the press release.