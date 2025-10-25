SCR changes Aurangabad Railway Station Code

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The South Central Railway (SCR) has officially changed the name of Aurangabad Railway Station to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station in its records.

According to a press release from SCR’s Chief Public Relations Officer, A. Sridhar, the station, under the Nanded Division, will now also have a new railway code. The old code AWB has been replaced with CPSN. Passengers are advised to use the new code when booking train tickets.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had announced the name change through a gazette notification on October 17, 2025. The state cabinet, led by then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, had approved the new name back in July 2022.