SCR initiates land acquisition for doubling of tracks from city to Parbhani

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After years of delay, the long-pending doubling of the 177 km Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Parbhani railway line has finally moved forward, with the South Central Railway (SCR) initiating the necessary land acquisition procedures. This development raises hopes that rail travel between the city and Parbhani will soon operate on a double-track route.

A detailed survey and DPR (Detailed Project Report) for the doubling project were completed and submitted to the Ministry of Railways last year. The proposed 177.29 km doubling between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Parbhani is classified as a brownfield expansion project. The key goals include reducing congestion on the Vijayawada–Balharshah and Secunderabad–Mumbai corridors; providing an efficient alternative for freight and passenger transport. The rail line passes through the districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Parbhani. The process for land acquisition across these districts is now underway.

For years, Marathwada has lagged in terms of new railway lines, doubling projects, and electrification. However, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Ankai (Manmad) 98 km doubling project is already in progress. Now, efforts are being intensified to expedite the doubling of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Parbhani route.

Benefits of Double tracks?

Marathwada lacks a robust railway network, with most routes being single-track. This limits the number of trains and reduces connectivity. Doubling of tracks will enable more trains to run, enhancing both passenger and freight services. After a long wait, the electrification of the Manmad–Parbhani single line is also expected to move forward soon.