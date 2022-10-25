SCR introduces special trains to tackle rush of passengers

It may be noted that a large number of passengers, after celebrating the Diwali festivals at their native place or hometown, rush to return to their workplaces. Hence to handle this rush of returning passengers the services of special trains running once a week or thrice a week, have been extended by the SCR.

The services of trains Tirupati-Aurangabad-Tirupati (which runs on Sunday/Monday have been extended for four more trips), Vijayawada-Nagarsol-Vijaywada (which runs on Friday/Saturday has been extended for four more trips), Tirupati-Akola-Tirupati (which runs on Friday/Sunday have been extended for nine more trips), Hyderabad-Tirupati-Hyderabad (which runs on Monday/Tuesday have been extended for four more trips), Kazipet-Tirupati-Kazipet (which runs on Tuesday have been extended for eight more trips), Kakinada Town-Lingampalli-Kakinada Town (which runs on odd and even days of the week have been extended for 13 more trips), and Machilipatnam-Secunderabad-Machilipatnam (which runs on Sunday has been extended for eight more trips), stated the release.