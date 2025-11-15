Sculptor Balraj Madilgekar completes 10-foot statue of Vasantrao Naik

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A ten-foot bronze statue of former Maharashtra chief minister and Green Revolution pioneer Vasantrao Naik will be unveiled on Sunday by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Sculptor Balraj Madilgekar crafted the statue in just four months at his Chikalthana studio.

Madilgekar consulted art experts and members of the Banjara community while working on the project. The Directorate of Art approved the final design. The municipal corporation built the statue at a cost of Rs 24 lakh, and it now stands prominently at Vasantrao Naik Chowk. The nearby Vasantrao Naik College played a key role in giving the chowk its identity. Former principal Rajaram Rathod, along with faculty and students, consistently maintained the space. The Banjara community also holds a deep emotional connection with the chowk. The municipal corporation has beautified the statue precinct at a cost of Rs 1.21 crore. Three colourful fountains have been installed to enhance the location.