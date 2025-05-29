SDMs could recommend action against revenue officials

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) have now been authorised to propose disciplinary action against talathis and circle officers, with the collector holding final authority on such decisions.

In a stern departmental review meeting on Thursday, collector Deelip Swami warned that any complaint against so-called ‘zero talathis’, those inactive or considered beyond scrutiny, will lead to immediate suspension. Swami expressed serious concern over rising corruption and called for enhanced transparency within the revenue department. He laid out key directives aimed at strengthening accountability:

• All pending ferfar (mutation) cases must be resolved by June 10.

• Complaint boxes to be installed in all revenue offices by June 3.

• SDMs must unlock and review complaints every Monday on video record.

• Department heads to obtain zero pendency certificates.

• Grievance Redressal Days to be held on the 1st of each month.

• Transfers to occur only after counselling, ensuring transparency.

In response to SDMs raising concerns over their limited authority, the Collector formally empowered them to initiate proposals for disciplinary action. Swami also declared zero tolerance towards unauthorised private individuals in revenue offices. Any official allowing such presence or permitting misconduct will be suspended without delay. “If citizens find private persons operating inside talathi or mandal offices, they must report it immediately. Action will be swift and uncompromising.”

— Deelip Swami, district collector