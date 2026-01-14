Sea of blue surged near university to pay homage to Dr Ambedkar & martyrs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A massive ‘sea of blue’ surged near the gate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Wednesday to pay homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and martyrs on the name extension day of the university.

After a 17-year struggle, the Marathwada University’s name extension was done on January 14, 1994. To commemorate and relive the memories of this historic movement, a massive ‘sea of blue’ surged from across the State. Their flow increased after sunset.

Ambedkarite followers, wearing blue scarves around their necks, were seen standing in long queues since dawn to pay respects at Dr Ambedkar’s statue at the university gate.

Samata Sainik Dal paid a ceremonial salute to Dr Ambedkar’s statue at Lumbini Garden in Nagsevan while Jawans and office-bearers of the Buddhist Mahasabha proceeded in a rally to the university gate to offer tributes.

Subsequently, a homage meeting was held at Dr Ambedkar Law College, where registrations of Samata Sainik Dal members and Buddhist brides and grooms were conducted. Dr Ambedkar International Mission provided guidance on scholarships required for higher and overseas education.

A troupe of blind singers and musicians presented one Ambedkar–Buddhist song after another, receiving spontaneous applause from the gathering. Various social and voluntary organisations provided free food items anbd meals.

Echoes of elections

This year, the impact of the Municipal Corporation elections was evident in the Name Extension Day programmes. Republican Party of India (Athawale faction) national president and union Minister Ramdas Athawale stayed away from the meeting organised at the Ambedkar Arts and Commerce College campus. Similarly, Bhimshakti leader MP Chandrakant Handore and Republican Sena chief Anandraj Ambedkar did not hold meetings.