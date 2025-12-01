Seasonal workers disappointed as no work at labor checkpoints on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Seasonal laborers from villages, hoping to find work in the city during the election season, were left disappointed on Sunday. Workers who had been waiting at labor checkpoints since morning returned home empty-handed as contractors did not visit the sites.

Large numbers of laborers came from talukas such as Kannad, Phulambri, Badnapur, Paithan, Gangapur, Sillod, and Soygaon, expecting work due to the election-related activities. While some construction material distribution was halted due to elections, other work continued. Many laborers stayed in the city seeking employment, as traveling back and forth to villages is expensive. Monday is usually the first working day, but many inexperienced seasonal laborers arrived on Sunday.

Some workers had to rely on free community meals (Shiv Bhojan), while others didn’t even have that option. During elections, laborers also hope for temporary jobs like rally arrangements, filing forms, and announcements.

— Ganesh Sable, laborer

“Employment is the only support for laborers. Being new to the city, they have no network, so their struggle continues.”

— Amol Gaikwad, labor leader