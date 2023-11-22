Seat belt and airbag prove lifesavers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A potentially fatal accident in Kranti Chowk was averted due to the timely deployment of airbags and the use of a seatbelt. The collision occurred around 8:30 on Wednesday morning when a city bus and a car collided, due to the absence of a functioning signal.

As per information, Alpana Somani, was heading home from Kranti Chowk after dropping her daughter at her school. As she took the turn at Kranti Chowk, a city bus hit her car. The car's driver escaped serious injury as her seat belt was fastened, activating the airbag upon impact.

Although the front of the car was severely damaged, Alpana's safety measure proved crucial. Calls for early initiation of signals at key intersections surfaced in response to the incident. However, no case was registered with the police.