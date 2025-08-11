Seats allotted for 2nd CAP round of Engg

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The seats were allotted for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) second round for the engineering admissions on Monday. Those who are allotted seats will have to confirm the admission up to August 14.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) started online registration for engineering undergraduate degree courses on June 28 for the academic year 2025-26.

The registration process was completed up to July 28. The first CAP round was conducted from July 25 to August 4. The vacant seats were displayed for the second round on August 5.

The online submission and confirmation of the option form of CAP Round-II were allowed through the candidate’s login between August 6 and 8. The seats were allotted provisionally for the second CAP round of Engineering on Monday.

Those who are allotted the seats will have to confirm the admission between August 12 and 14.

The third CAP round will commence on August 16 and end on August 25. The fourth round will be implemented between August 26 and September 4. The institutional level round will be conducted from September 6 to 13 for vacant seats, if any.

The cut-off date for all types of admissions for the Academic Year 2025-26 is September 13. The last date for uploading the data of admitted candidates is September 13.