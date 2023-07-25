Seats allotted for Engg CAP-round-I

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell allotted seats provisionally to the selected candidates for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-Round -I on Tuesday. The candidates will have to accept the seat and verify it through their login.

The candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto-freezed) will pay the seat acceptance fee online mode between July 26 and 28. They will have to report to the allotted institution and confirm the admissions up to July 28. Such candidates will not be eligible for participation in subsequent rounds.

The Institute will verify the required documents and upload the admission of the candidates in the online system through Institute Login immediately and will issue a system-generated receipt of confirmation of admission and fee paid receipt to the candidate. If it is found that the seat allotted to the candidate is on the false claims made in the applications by the candidate, then the institute will not admit such a candidate.

The vacant seats will be displayed provisionally for the CAP-round-II on July 29. The candidates will have to submit an option form from July 30 to August 1 while seats will be allotted provisionally for the round on August 3.