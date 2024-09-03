Seats for Engineer CAP round-III to be allotted on Sept 5

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will allot seats for the third round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) of Engineering on September 5.

It may be noted that the admissions process for the Engineering courses commenced on July 14 for the academic year 2024-25.

The first CAP round was held between August 8 and 18 while the students participated in the second round between August 19 and 29. The vacant seats for the CAP-round third was released on August 30.

The process of online submission and confirmation of the option form through the candidate’s login was completed on August 31 and September 2. The seats will be allotted provisionally on September 5. Those who are allotted seats will have to visit the institute with the required documents and fee payment and confirm the admissions in the third round up to September 9.

Even after the third CAP round if seats remain vacant, the Government and private colleges will have to fill the seats in the laid down norms. The colleges will have to display vacant seats on the website and give appropriate advertisements in the newspaper. After receiving application forms, a merit list will be prepared. The students will be given admission on the basis of the merit list.

The cut-off date for all types of admissions for the academic year 2024-25 is September 13. The colleges will have to upload details of admitted candidates on or before September 13.