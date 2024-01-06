Seats for the victors, eyeing united front against BJP - Raut

MVA plots Lok Sabha strategy: Internal consensus around seat allocation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With Lok Sabha elections looming, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra is unveiling its campaign strategy, emphasizing unity and internal consensus around seat allocation. Shiv Sena (Thackeray group) MP Sanjay Raut, a key figure in the alliance, laid out the key points in front of the reporters on Sunday.

Raut said, the MVA's underlying principle is seats for the victors, meaning the party with the strongest chance of winning in each constituency will be allocated the seat. This approach aims to maximize the alliance's overall performance.

Raut confirmed that Shiv Sena considers Marathwada its stronghold and is taking steps to regain ground lost in the 2019 elections in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Raut asserted that MVA will fight the elections as a united front, with seat allocation already finalized with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Discussions with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi are close to finalization, with positive signals from Balasaheb Ambedkar. Importantly, Raut emphasized that no one will try to help the BJP through the back door this time, highlighting a strengthened commitment to defeating the ruling party.

MVA aims to build a broader India Alliance for the national polls. Talks with the Congress are ongoing, with party chief Uddhav Thackeray personally monitoring the process. Raut said that he will head to Delhi within days to finalize seat allocation with Congress leaders. While acknowledging reports of Congress demanding more seats in Maharashtra, he dismissed them as speculation not endorsed by key leaders like Nana Patole or Rahul Gandhi.

BJP will have only 100 seats

The math of 543 seats is clear before us. Congress has good strength not only in Maharashtra, but also in the country. BJP will win only 100 seats and regional parties will win the reigns. In 2024, there will be a change in the country and the state.