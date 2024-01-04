Seats morning Mumbai flight increased

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Air India has changed the Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Mumbai morning flight from Airbus A-319 to Air 320. Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) Sunit Kothari said that the plane would have 186 seats against the earlier 126. There is an increase of 60 seats in the new morning plane to be operated for Mumbai. Sunit Kothari said that the management of Air India has finally fulfilled the pending demand.

Meanwhile, a demand through a memorandum to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was made for the inclusion of Chikalthana Airport into the international airport’s Udan Scheme. In the memorandum, it was mentioned that if the airport is included in the Udan scheme, this will pave the way for starting flights of Jaipur-Udaipur-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Varanasi- Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Demand for inclusion as ‘Port of Call’

There is also a demand to include Chikalthana Airport as a ‘Port of Call.’ Jaswant Singh from ATDF said that this is important for regular international charter planes and international flight services. It will help start the international flights for Dubai, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and other countries.