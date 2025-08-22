SEC approves CSMC’s prabhag draft late in evening

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The prabhag draft prepared for the upcoming municipal corporation elections was approved by the State Election Commission (SEC) late on Friday night. The draft plan will be published on the municipal corporation’s website and will be available for viewing by the general public and aspiring candidates from Saturday. The draft includes 29 prabhags, and objections and suggestions on them can be submitted until September 4.

As per the order of the Urban Development Department (UDD), the municipal corporation prepared 28 prabhags consisting of 4 wards each, and one prabhag consisting of 3 wards — a total of 29 prabhags. The draft prepared by the municipal administration was first submitted to the UDD. After scrutiny, it was urgently forwarded to the SEC, which gave its approval late Friday night. The commission has instructed the corporation to publish the draft online. Accordingly, the officials and staff of the municipal corporation’s election branch were engaged in uploading the draft to the website, which will be published online on Saturday. Citizens can submit their objections and suggestions regarding the published prabhag draft until September 4, 2025.

Hopes rise among aspirants

Municipal elections have not been held for the last five years. In the past, drafts were prepared twice, but none were finalised. With the newly approved draft, there is now an expectation that municipal corporation elections will be held soon. Consequently, aspiring candidates have already begun their preparations.