Second abortion racket exposed in city; Laxity in work of city police comes to light

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As shocking revelations continue to emerge in the abortion racket, another gang performing illegal abortions has been exposed in the district. A labourer from Padegaon, who already has five daughters, had his wife undergo sex determination and then an abortion. He buried the foetus in an open space near his home in Padegaon. However, a fight broke out in N-1 Cidco when the agent falsely claimed it was a female fetus, but it turned out to be male, bringing the matter to light. Meanwhile, the Cantonment Police registered a case and arrested agent Dnyaneshwar Jadhav on Friday.

Sunil Padulkar (residing in Chetan Nagar) already has five daughters and does not want a sixth daughter. So, through his friend Ranjit Dabhade, he contacted agent Jadhav. Twenty days ago, Jadhav told Sunil to come and wait at Sutgirni Chowk. Then someone took Sunil on a motorcycle to a doctor named Rajput, where Rs 16,000 was taken and he was informed that the foetus was female. Seven days ago, they had a woman doctor perform an abortion in Adul for Rs. 20,000. However, upon seeing that the foetus was male, Sunil was shocked.

Fight among the agent, goons, and Sunil

An enraged Sunil expressed his anger to Jadhav and Rajput. In a meeting held at his house, both agreed to return the money. In exchange, Sunil kept Jadhav's motorcycle. On May 30, Jadhav called Sunil to N-1. Sunil arrived with his friends, but Jadhav's 6 to 7 goons attacked them. One of them tried to kill Sunil by pointing a pistol at his forehead. They took him to a nearby builder's office and beat him again. MIDC Cidco police detained everyone involved.

Serious Case, Police Irresponsibility

For the past 18 days, Pundaliknagar police have been consistently investigating the abortion racket. Nearly 16 accused have been identified. When the second racket was exposed, the Cantonment police handled it irresponsibly. The MIDC Cidco police detained everyone during the fight, which led to the revelation of the abortion case. They handed the accused over to the Cantonment Police. On Saturday evening, the Cantonment police exhumed the foetus that Sunil had buried. The doctors from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) decided to conduct the post-mortem on the spot. The court has remanded Jadhav to 5 days of police custody.

Box

Will Senior Police Officers Answer These Questions?

To which builder's office were Sunil and others taken after being beaten? What is the connection between that builder and the abortion racket?

Who released those goons who were hired to kill Sunil in N-1?

Typically, even those performing abortions are considered accused. However, why did the Cantonment police surprisingly make the person performing the abortion the complainant?

Couldn't the MIDC Cidco police have filed an assault case and, during the investigation, uncovered the abortion racket?

Section 307 (attempt to murder) was applied in the case. Where did the accused, detained by the MIDC Cidco police, go?