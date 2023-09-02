Second day of unrest sees protests, clashes, and political visits

Violence erupts in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna over Antarwali Sarati incident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/ Jalna: The aftermath of the Antarwali Sarati incident continued to send shockwaves across Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna, on the second day, Saturday. The unrest witnessed incidents of arson, stone-pelting, and political visits to the troubled area.

In Jalna town, both the Tehsildar and police vehicles were targeted with stone-pelting. Responding to the violence, police officers deployed tear gas canisters and fired 10 to 15 plastic bullets into the air to disperse the crowd. Superintendent of police Tushar Doshi and some police personnel sustained injuries during the clashes.

Meanwhile, prominent political figures, including NCP president Sharad Pawar, Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Bhosle, Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosle, and MLA Rohit Pawar, visited Antarwali Sarati to engage with protesters. They criticized the government and administration's role in handling the protesters and also met with injured villagers in hospitals and villages.

In response to the incident in Antarwali Sarati, a strict bandh paralyzed various parts of the district, including Jalna town. A significant police presence was deployed to maintain order. Additionally, a case has been registered against 366 individuals at Gondi police station in connection with the stone-pelting incident in Antarwali Sarati.

Protests in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar saw a series of agitations throughout the day. Unknown individuals set fire to a Kolhapur-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Hirkani bus parked at the central bus stand. Activists in the Pundliknagar area voiced anti-government slogans and called for the suspension of the SP Doshi of Jalna while blocking roads. The protest ended after the guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre assured the workers of appropriate action over the phone.

Protests also occurred at Kranti Chowk, where the chief coordinators of Maratha Kranti Morcha led demonstrations. In Mukundwadi, activists staged a symbolic funeral procession of the state government, disrupting traffic on Jalna road. Delegations from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Congress met the divisional commissioner and issued statements.

ST operations paralysed

The state-owned ST corporation bore a significant impact from the unrest, with 959 trips of ST buses canceled in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, resulting in a loss of over RS 44 lakhs revenue.

Cases registered under serious charges

The registered cases against the protesters in Antarwali Sarati involve serious charges, including attempt to murder, assault on government servants, obstruction of government work, damage to property, arson, and rioting, among others.