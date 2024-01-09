second part -CA toppers share strategies for success

Box

Proposed syllabus to help new-age CAs

Harjyot Kaur Arora: I divided my day into segments where I aimed to balance theory with practical subjects along with cumulative revisions for complex and important topics. During my study leave, I aimed for 10-12 hours of productive study. The proposed new syllabus is well crafted to incorporate the needs of the changing business world. It aims to build analytical skills in upcoming candidates that will help new-age CAs create better working abilities for themselves.

I am an avid reader and trying my hands on writing as well. My father Narinder Singh Arora is a businessman and my mother Mohanjet Kaur is a businesswoman. Initially, I want to kickstart my corporate career with an MNC where I can get access to opportunities of my interest. I am passionate about accounting and numbers and hence decided to go for CA after my 12th standard. My late teacher Mahesh inspired me to pursue the course.

Harshal Patni: I completed all the lectures and courses on the subjects before my study leave (during the article-ship period). I studied eight to 12 hours daily which provided sufficient time for revisions three times. I tried to cover all the concepts and chapters thoroughly to get conceptual clarity. I believe in revising the subjects through written practice as it helps in the exams to present answers adequately in the required time.

Identification of strengths and weaknesses in the curriculum helped me to focus on the subjects. I decided to pursue CA after passing the 10th standard. I was always fond of number crunching and the financial field. My father Prashant Patni is a businessman while my mother Bharati Patni is a homemaker. In my family, my elder sister Shweta Patni is a CA.

I love reading books, playing cricket, and spending time gaining knowledge. The new syllabus is going to be more analytical and will push the students to think out of the books and gain adequate skills. Initially, I will join a firm but in the long term, I am looking to set up my own practice.