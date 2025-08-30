Second setback for Uddhav Sena in a week Deputy City Chief Mithun Vyas, along with activists, joins BJP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The number of leaders quitting the Uddhav Sena is rising rapidly. Mithun Vyas, who holds significant influence in the Gulmandi, Rajabazar, and Pandriba areas, joined the BJP on Saturday.

The induction ceremony took place at Tapadiya Natya Mandir. Although it was earlier announced that State BJP President MLA Ravindra Chavan would attend, he could not make it to the event. The ceremony was instead held in the presence of local leaders, including former union Minister of State Dr. Bhagwat Karad, City President Kishor Shitole, former Mayor Bapu Ghadmodhe, Baswaraj Mangrule, Anil Makariye, Sanjay Joshi, Jagdish Siddh, Pramod Rathod, and Ujjwala Dahifale.

On this occasion, Mithun Satish Vyas, Vishnu Kshirsagar, Yogesh Joshi, Shailesh Suradkar, Akash Zhunzkar, Pankaj Jaiswal, Prabhat Purwar, Abhishek Dongapure, Ashitosh Khandelwal, Rohit Ahuja, Ketan Sahujee, Nitin Rathi, Tushar Darakh, Paresh Jain, and Tushar Chordia also joined the BJP.

In the past year, most office-bearers, former mayors, and ex-corporators have switched to the Shinde Sena . Just four days ago, former Mayor Trimbak Tupe joined the Shinde Sena.

Uddhav Sena’s Deputy City Chief Mithun Vyas, along with party workers, joined the BJP on Saturday. Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Anil Makariye, Kishor Shitole and others were present.