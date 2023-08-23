Second wife ends life to get rid of torture by husband

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Vedantnagar police station has registered an offence against a man and his first wife on charge of abetting second wife to commit suicide, on August 15. The deceased have been identified as Sonali Sanjay Ghusale (30), while the name of the accused hubby is Kunal Rajendra Pathak and his first wife is Neha.

Sonali divorced her first husband and then married Kunal. Earlier, Kunal was delaying the marriage. She then approached the police. Later on, Kunal married her in Nashik on March 31, 2023. However, after marriage, she was harassed mentally and physically frequently. On August 15, Sonali had come to her parents house in Krantinagar and she ended her life by hanging to the roof in the evening.