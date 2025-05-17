Security guard of MLA's school robbed at knifepoint

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A school security guard was robbed of Rs 2,700 cash and a mobile phone at knifepoint and locked him in a classroom at Shantiniketan School in Phulambri tehsil.

The incident came to light at 2.30 pm on Saturday. A case was registered against unknown thieves in this regard after five days. According to details, there is a Shantiniketan school run by MLA Anuradha Chavan on the Phulambri to Khuldabad road in the city. Sanjay Avachit Chavan is working as a security guard at this school.

Chavan was sleeping in front of the school gate around 4 am on May 13 when three unknown robbers came there. After that, the robbers dragged Chavan from the gate and took him to the school office.

They threatened him with a knife and robbed him of Rs 2,200 kept in the table drawer, Rs 500 in his pocket and a mobile phone. The robbers locked Chavan in the school office and robbed him. Based on the complaint lodged by Chavan, a case was registered against unknown robbers at the Phulambri police station at 2.30 pm on Saturday.