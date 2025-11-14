Security guard robbed at knife-point on busy road

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Bike-borne criminals robbed a security guard at knife-point near Link Road Square around 7 pm on 13 November, exposing the city’s growing law-and-order concerns. The assailants stopped him in the middle of the road, threatened to slit his throat, assaulted him, and fled with Rs 2,200 in cash, his mobile phone, and his motorcycle.

The victim, Dhondiram Salampure of Golwadi, was returning home after finishing his duty when the two men followed and intercepted him. One held a knife to his neck, while the other pressed a weapon against his back before robbing him. The city has reported 50 chain-snatching cases involving women in the past ten months, while total robbery cases have crossed 100. Despite repeated incidents, police have failed to check the rising crime. Salampure filed a complaint at the Satara police station. A case has been registered, and assistant police inspector Shailesh Deshmukh is investigating.