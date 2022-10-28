Security guard strangulated to death

Aurangabad

Four thieves entered in a godown of bidis-cigarettes, tied and strangulated a security guard to death in Mondha Naka area in the wee hours on October 26. A case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station.

Police said, Anuj Agrawal, has a godown of bidis-cigarettes named Balaji Enterprises in Mondha Naka. On Thursday at around 4 am, thieves entered the godown intending to steal. Security guard Pasha Afzal Mughal (70, Tarachand Punamchand Girni Compound, Mondha Naka) was on duty. He tried to resist them but they tied his hands and legs to a bed. They then strangulated him with a muffler. Pasha died on the spot. The thieves stole bidis, cigarettes and cash, all amounting to Rs 3.44 lakh and fled from the scene. At 4.45 am, the deceased’s nephew went to call Pasha for Namaz and found him in dead condition. He then informed his son Kaisar and owner Agrawal.

On receiving the information, the Kranti Chowk police also rushed to the spot. PI Rajendra Holkar is further investigating the case.

Police said, earlier, the thieves had burgled articles worth Rs 4 lakh from the same godown on October 4. The Kranti Chowk police arrested five thieves in this case and seized the stolen articles from them. During the investigation, it was found that the thieves were not from the gang of the arrested thieves. Meanwhile, the crime branch has arrested one suspect from Mumbai, the police sources said.