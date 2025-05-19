Security guard who lost leg awarded ₹14 lakh compensation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A security guard who lost his leg in a road accident has been awarded compensation of over Rs 14.32 lakh along with 7% annual interest from the date of claim filing.

The injured guard has been identified as Appasaheb Bodkhe. The order was passed by Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) member Rajesh Patil, directing the truck driver, vehicle owner, and Oriental Insurance Company to jointly pay the compensation. The accident took place on February 14, 2018, when Bodkhe, a resident of Nandrabad, was riding pillion on his cousin’s motorcycle en route to Nashik Road. A Tata container truck (NL-01-N-2545), coming from Nashik towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, allegedly rammed the motorcycle head-on due to the driver’s negligence. Bodkhe sustained serious injuries, resulting in 65% permanent disability. Based on a complaint by Krishna Bodkhe, a case was registered against the truck driver at the Shillegaon Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act. Seeking justice, Appasaheb Bodkhe, through his advocate Sandeep Rajebhosale, filed a compensation claim of Rs 25 lakh with the MACT. After hearing both parties and reviewing the evidence, the tribunal awarded the compensation as stated.