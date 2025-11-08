Security guards at GMCH donate blood

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The security guards of the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF), who shoulder the responsibility of ensuring the safety of patients at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) , have shown that they are not only dutiful but also socially conscious. The guards have voluntarily decided to donate blood, with a total of 57 security personnel set to participate in phases. In the first phase, 10 guards donated blood on Saturday, marking the beginning of the campaign.

The initiative was inaugurated by dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre, who felicitated all the blood donors with certificates of appreciation. Those who donated blood in the first phase included Rahul Rathod, Pradeep Chavan, Gorakh Mahakal, Anil Kakde, Dilip Chavan, Akhtar Khan Shaikh, Abrar Shaikh, and others.

Present on the occasion were head of ophthalmology department Dr. Archana Vare , security officer Suresh Bhale, and representatives from the Regional Blood Bank Dr. Vaishali Nagose, Dr. Ashwin Mangade, Dr. Idris Kazi, and Dr. Solanke, among others.