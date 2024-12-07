See Good: The Family Room Drama

Often, we sit down to eat and find one dish that is not up to the mark. We spend entire meal focusing on the flaws versus relishing and enjoying what has actually turned out well.

It is so easy to see the flaws and so hard to see the good.

I want to urge you that next time you have a choice try to see good. Can you?

I attended a beautiful conversation hosted by the EcoSattva and Varroc. They presented the work they had done on the Kham River that flows in our city. I know most of us had forgotten about this river since it had transformed into a sewer and garbage dump over time. I assure you a mammoth effort must have gone into achieving what the Municipal Corporation and EcoSattva have together accomplished.

I left that event, charged up to contribute in my own way, proud of their effort and accomplishment. As I shared my excitement with others, I only received feedback on what did not happen. The dish that went wrong syndrome. I thought to myself, would I have had the courage or the time to walk those paths to get the work done. I was honest enough to reply no. I could not have, and I am sure most of you would not either. We are all so used to let things be and blame others for our problems.

But here I saw some passionate souls trying to fix multiple huge problems.

Much needs to be done, much failed, but a lot got done. I choose to celebrate that.

This is the usual reaction we give to our children; we see that they did not do certain tasks but fail to see what got done. In all the relationships we live through, we easily point out what is missing and most often ignore what we got. We do this to ourselves too, judge our own effort and the results, failing to realise how far we have come.

What is usually your reaction? Do you choose to encourage or critique? Are you able to see the good?