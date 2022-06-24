Seeds worth Rs 15L stolen from seeds shop

Aurangabad,June 24:

Thieves entered in a seeds shop on Phulambri - Khuldabad road and made off with seeds amounting Rs 15 lakh in the wee hours on Thursday.

The thieves broke the lock of the shutter of the shop and took away 1,847 bags of seeds amounting to around Rs 15 lakh. Shop owner Dilip Pathre has lodged a complaint with Phulambri police station.

The residents and traders have complained that the theft incidents are on a rise in the jurisdiction of Phulambri police station. A few days back, a mobile shop was burgled and articles amounting Rs 2 lakh were stolen. The thieves are not arrested yet.