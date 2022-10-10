Seerat-ul-nabi quiz at Scholars

Aurangabad, Oct 10: Scholars English School organised Seerat-un-nabi quiz to mark the importance of teachings of prophet Mohammed (PBUH). The students of different classes participated in the speech competition and quiz. A total of 50 questions were asked in round 1 and buzzer round. Darul Ain group bagged the first position followed by darul ilm. Speeches and naat were organised by the girls of std 1, std 5 and 7 th. The programme ended with prize distribution of Mumbai Thai boxing championship and quiz competition.