Seized hyva stolen again from tehsil office; sand mafia mocks system

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In yet another embarrassing breach, sand mafia operatives stole a seized Hyva truck loaded with sand from the Additional Tehsil Office on the night of August 5. Despite over 10 similar incidents, the revenue department has failed to secure its own premises raising serious questions about internal collusion.

The truck was originally intercepted near Daulatabad T-Point on August 3 by district mining officer Anil Ghansawant and brought to the tehsil office. Just two days later, driver Shaikh Naim and his aide Anis Shaikh allegedly sneaked in and drove off with the truck. The theft came to light the next morning. Police have registered a case at City Chowk station, but citizens are outraged. “If the government can’t even guard seized vehicles, what message does it send to mafias?” said a local trader. While the police continue chasing culprits, revenue officers are accused of merely filing routine complaints without follow-up. A senior cop admitted, “We’re left to do the heavy lifting while revenue staff just pass the buck.”