Selection list for 3rd round of PG- Ayurved, Homoeopathy & Unani released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Those candidates who were allotted postgraduate seats in Ayurved, Homoeopathy and Unani (State quota) can report to the college physically and confirm the admission in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP)-round-III by November 13. The candidates will also have to fill the Status Retention form with all original documents and requisite fees.

It may be noted that the Ayush Admission Central Counselling Committee, Ministry of Ayush, New Delhi, declared the revised schedule for the PG AYUSH counselling admission process.

In view of this, the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) issued a revised schedule of CAP round-III for PG Ayurved, Homoeopathy, Unani (State Quota) counselling for Academic Year 2025-26. The Cell published the provisional State merit list on November 3.

The preference, choice-filling process for the State quota round was completed between November 4 and 6. The selection list was released on November 8. Those who were selected can join physically and filling the Status Retention form with all original documents and requisite fees by November 13.