Selection list for stray vacancy round for BAMS, BHMS & BUMS out

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The selection list for the admission to stray vacancies for BAMS, BHMS and BUMS courses was declared.

Those whose names are on the selection list can confirm the admissions by joining the respective colleges on or before November 22 (until 5.30 pm) with all original documents and

requisite fees by demand draft or NEFT or RTGS at the allotted college. The cheque will be accepted on holidays to be replaced by DD on the next working day.

The Centralised Admission Process (CA) rounds were held and a stray vacancy round began on November 16 for the vacant seats. The admitting institute will verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET(UG)-2023 brochure.