Self-demolition by property owners in Padegaon, Misbah Colony

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A demolition drive was scheduled for Thursday by the municipal corporation on the road leading from the 200-foot main road at Padegaon to the MGM Golf Club. However, due to the sudden unavailability of police security, the municipal corporation put the drive on hold. Before the municipal corporation team could arrive, property owners in Padegaon and Misbah Colony began demolishing their own structures according to the markings made earlier. More than 50 to 60 properties are affected by the widening project. Notably, many of the buildings in this area are newly built two- to three-storey constructions.

On Wednesday, the corporation had demolished 118 shops in the Paithan Gate–Sabzi Mandi area. Following that, it had announced that the road from Kalu Haji’s plot in Padegaon to the MGM Golf Club would be widened on Thursday. Markings were already completed for this purpose. However, since ambassadors from various countries were scheduled to visit the city on Friday, the police denied security at the last moment. As a result, the corporation’s demolition drive slowed down. Property owners, anticipating the action, began demolishing their own structures from Thursday. According to the city development plan, this road is supposed to be 30 meters (nearly 100 feet) wide and eventually connect to the 60-foot road at Bhausinghpura.

In Padegaon and Misbah Colony, plots on the main road have been purchased at very high rates, ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 per sq ft, and large bungalows have been constructed. Residents have now hired JCB machines and labourers at their own expense to dismantle the permanent structures.

Property owners hold ownership documents

Property prices in Padgaon and Misbah Colony have skyrocketed. Most citizens built structures without obtaining construction permissions. While they accept that illegal structures must be demolished, they expect the municipal corporation to pay compensation during land acquisition. Almost all residents possess ownership documents, including registered sale deeds and PR cards, which they claim establish their rights.

Debris removal underway at Paithan Gate

On Thursday, the municipal corporation began clearing debris from the Paithan Gate demolition site. Several JCBs and tippers were deployed for the task. Throughout the day, citizens gathered in large numbers to witness the demolition and clearing operations.