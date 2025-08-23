Self-reliance in agriculture is essential to face global challenges : RSS chief.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat said, “ Considering the global uncertainty and challenges, it is now the need of the hour for India to become self-reliant in the agricultural sector.”

He was speaking at a programme organised to celebrate 28th Foundation Day of the Jyestha Pashivaidya Pratisthan (JPP) at Tapadia Natyamandir (Nirala Bazar), on Saturday morning.

Dr Bhagwat felicitated students who secured the highest marks in Veterinary Science, along with activists and fraternity who achieved remarkable work in various fields. He also released a souvenir of the association, on the occasion. Farmers and veterinary graduates were honoured with awards such as Ideal Livestock Farmer, Ideal Cowherd, Excellent Veterinarian, Ideal Professor, and others.

JPP president Ashok Deewan was present as the chief guest. Speaking at the event, Dr Bhagwat said, “ If western technology and modernity in farming are adopted where necessary, and a balance is created with Indian methods of agriculture and animal husbandry, farmers would benefit. People’s faith in indigenous cattle breeds and traditional farming practices is growing. By developing modern forms of Indian agriculture, we can move towards self-reliance in farming.”

The recipients of the awards?

Ideal Livestock Farmer – Vaishali Chavan; Ideal Cowherd (Deoni breed of cattle) – Ramkrishna Dargude; Ideal Goat Farmer – Rahul Purhe; Meritorious Student – Dr. Ishwari Joshi; Yashwant Student Gold Medal – Dr. Vaibhav Harde; Outstanding Student (Female) – Dr. Sharda Dhakarke; Ideal Veterinarian – Dr. Anil Kousadikar; Veterinary Bhushan – Dr. Naresh Gite; Lifetime Achievement Award – Dr. Arvind Mule; Ideal Professor – Dr. Prafullkumar Patil; Excellent Veterinarian (Sahadev Award) – Dr. Anand Dadke; Excellent Veterinarian (Nakul Award) – Dr. Vijay Dhoke; Excellent Veterinarian – Dr. Pramod Doshi and Ideal Professor – Dr. Vishwambhar Patodkar.