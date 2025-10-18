Seminar for faculty members held at GCAS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Staff Academy and Professional Development Committee of Government College of Arts and Science (GCAS) organised a seminar for teaching faculty members on Course Outcomes and Program Outcomes: Understanding and Assessment.

As the keynote speaker, Dr Vishnu Patil conducted an in-depth analysis of how to define and attain the outcomes of university-assigned courses in the context of the New National Education Policy (NEP), the rise of private universities and the growing emphasis on employment-oriented education.

Dr Yugandhara Topre, in charge of the Professional Development Committee, underscored the importance of understanding course outcomes.

Principal Prof. Dr Naval Thorat, in his address, highlighted the significance of effective teaching through a clear comprehension of course outcomes and their attainment.

IQAC Coordinator Dr Ramprasad Kale introduced the keynote speaker, while Committee Member Dr Ravindra Patil conducted the proceedings, while Dr Bandu Patekar proposed a vote of thanks.

Dr Prasad Purekar, Dr Vitthal More, Dr Akbar Khan, Dr Bhagwan Kamble and others were present.